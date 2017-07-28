Liberia: Senator Morais of Maryland County Threatens Injunction Against NEC

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

The headquarters of Liberia's National Elections Commission

Monrovia — Senator Dan Morias (NPP-Maryland County) has threatened to file an injunction against NEC at the Supreme Court if it includes names which weren't on the provisional list.

The Maryland County lawmaker has also called for the suspension of the Code of Conduct because, according to him, it is becoming a fallacy.

"Let me put the elections Commission on notice and by extension the Supreme Court that when the final listing comes out and we see names appearing that did not appear on the provisional listing, we will file a protest and seek an injunction from the supreme court from moving forward.

"Those who think they can violate the laws of Liberia and go without notice, they are up to awakening some of us."

"This is not about Senator Morias but the country we boast of, these are some of the things we ran Taylor out of here and we cannot afford to go back that route."

The Maryland Count Lawmaker, in a disappointing mood, made a public request to Mr. Abu Kamara who has been denied by the Supreme Court from participating in the pending elections to resign and apply to contest if he has not done so.

Though he failed to openly criticize the Supreme Court for the way it ruled in the case in the case National Elections Commission vs Harrison Karnwea and Jeremiah Sulunteh but said, he was astonished and surprised that the law (Code of Conduct) as passed by the legislature and signed by the President had to be decided on by the Supreme Court to declare its constitutionality.

"A law is enforceable when printed into hand bill and this law was printed into hand bill since June 2014."

"There are candidates or would be candidates because of self-critique by their parties, were told they didn't reach the eligibility criteria of the code of conduct and today most of them, based on the ruling of the Supreme Court, are leapfrogging at the disadvantage of their political parties who could have used them," he added.

"What it means is that at the age of 34 when your documents are examined and you are 34 and not yet 35 but three or four months closer to 35 to contest for President, you will be accepted because when the election taking place you would have been 35."

The ruling by the Supreme Court on the Code of Conduct has ignited a wave of resignations from the government by officials wishing to contest the October elections.

FrontPageAfrica was informed that National Elections Commission (NEC) workers assigned at the Samuel K. Doe Sport Complex where the nomination was ongoing remained on duty until 12:00 A.M Saturday morning due to the influx of nominations.

The court ruled in the Liberty Party Vs. National Elections Commission case that Mr. Harrison Karnwea though violated the Code of Conduct by not resigning two years prior to the elections as required, he substantially complied because he resigned after the Court declared it law when it was first tested.

This paper gathered that many of the forms were acquired months back, but were not submitted until Friday, just a day after the Supreme Court's ruling which also happened to the deadline for submission.

Most of the resignations are still being kept undercover. In fact, many had resigned [by letter only] two or three months ago, awaiting the outcome of the Liberty Party vs. National Elections Commission case before officially leaving office.

About a week prior to Thursday's ruling, Bong County Superintendent, Selena Mappy-Polson confronted FrontPageAfrica for reporting that she had rescinded her decision to contest after the Supreme Court ruled against her in her case against the Government of Liberia in which she claimed the Code of Conduct violated some of her constitutional rights.