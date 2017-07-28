28 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan Filmmakers Nominated for Global Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sailko/Wikipedia
By Eddie Nsabimana

Filmmakers Jean Baptiste Nyabyenda and Fabrice Nzabonimpa have been nominated for the 9th edition of 'Focus on Ability' Short Film Festival for their movies Mr Potential Kabarebe and My Destiny respectively.

Over 51 films from various countries worldwide have been nominated, and the duo's films feature in the 'International Entry' category.

Inaugurated in 2009, the festival, slated for September 6 in Australia, is organised by NOVA Employment, an Australian non-profit disability employment agency, to encourage and provide exposure for upcoming filmmakers. The festival also aims at changing the perception that people with disability have very little to bring to the table. Filmmakers are required to 'Focus on the Ability' of people with disabilities and tell a story for the world to view.

Synopsis

Mr Potential Kabarebe: Directed by Nyabyenda. The film focuses on a visually impaired teacher called Kabarebe who teaches at a secondary school in Gatsibo District. He is able to teach despite the visual impairment he suffered at a young age after a tree branch hit his eyes.

Nyabyenda told The New Times that he is ecstatic about his film being nominated at the festival.

"I am very happy that my film is competing at an international level and it would be a milestone if I win an award.

"I would like people to vote for my film and help me show the world that, no matter the disability, there is always potential in your skills, strengths and contribution to the country, like Kabarebe."

My Destiny: Directed by Nzabonimpa. My Destiny talks about a visually impaired guitarist, Fabien Hagenimana. He learned music at Gatagara Centre for the Handicap.

Hagenimana was born blind yet his two siblings are visually normal. His father was blind, too. He started learning how to play music instruments in 1992.

While composing, he writes song lyrics using braille (a tool for the visually impaired). He also teaches young people how to play different music instruments.

Rwanda

2017 Elections - Unity in Diversity

The second week of campaigns was characterised by a huge turn up of Rwandans, and being an early riser and thus turned… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.