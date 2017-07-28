Liberia: Brumskine Plans to Prosecute Corrupt Officials

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party.

The political leader of Liberty Party has pledged to name, shame and prosecute alleged corrupt government officials if elected as president of Liberia.

His statement comes less than three day to the official opening of campaign, which starts Monday, July 31, 2017.

Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine said for too long Liberians have been behind in terms of development due to bad governance coupled with corruption.

Speaking recently in a live interview with ECORadio in River Cess County, Brumskine said now is the time for corrupt government officials to be prosecuted once he wins the election.

According to him, people who have mismanaged state resources should not go with impunity but rather face prosecution.

To ensure that this happens, the Liberty Party standard bearer affirmed that an audit will be conducted to identify alleged corrupt officials of government.

"They will not go out of the country; they are going to remain in the country until they are prosecuted for what they have done," he stressed.