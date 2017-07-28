Liberia: Ellen Receives Traditional Honor

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been honored and gowned by various traditional groups. The traditional groups include the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia, Commissioners Council of Liberia, Tribal Governor Council, National Superintendent Council of Liberia, Montserrado County and the ECOWAS Citizens Union.

The group said the honor based on the peaceful, positive and progressive leadership provided by President Johnson-Sirleaf for the last 12 years.

The Liberian leader reminded her compatriots to bear in mind that August 18, 2017 would mark 14 years of uninterrupted peace since the end of the civil war, which began on December 24, 1989 and ended on August 18, 2003.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the honoring and gowning program took place on Wednesday, July 25, 2017 in Bentol City, Montserrado County outside of Monrovia.

She was acknowledged for executing numerous development programs across the country - ranging from clinics, hospitals, market halls, schools, roads, bridges, pipe borne water, electricity, youth and women empowerment, freedom of speech and press, regular civil servant salary and community colleges, amongst others.

In separate remarks, the head of the National Traditional Council of Chiefs, Elders and Zoes of Liberia, Chief Zanzan Karwor, representatives of the Superintendent Council of Liberia, Traditional and Rural Women of Liberia and the traditional people from neighboring Guinea, Sierra Leon and Ivory Coast said 12 years of Sirleaf's leadership has brought pride, happiness and joy.

They noted that since President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf gave her backing to the National Traditional Council of Chiefs, Elders and Zoes by grouping them together, the organization is no longer beset with crisis and infighting. They noted that since the last elections, which brought Chief Zanzan Karwor to power, the National Traditional Council of Chiefs, Elders of Liberia has been peaceful and without any form of manipulation from outside.

They recalled since the election of President Sirleaf in 2005 and 2011 respectively, they can proudly boast of 12 years of progress and uninterrupted peace under her leadership. They expressed gratitude to God for His blessings upon the nation.

In another development, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has dedicated a newly constructed Town Hall in the Pipe Line Community in Paynesville City, Montserrado County. She commended residents of the area for voting for her twice during the 2005 and 2011 elections and for helping her to sustain and maintain the peace.

Earlier, Montserrado County Superintendent Florence Brandy and District Number 3 Representative, Bill Twehway, commended the Liberian leader for her numerous development initiatives.

Representative Twehway applauded the Liberian leader for supporting his district over the years, adding: "Madam President, your vision of building schools, clinics, hospitals, markets, etc. are the campaign trump card for me to win the coming elections.

Meanwhile, President Sirleaf also conferred additional national distinctions on several personalities and institutions for their invaluable services rendered the Liberian people over the years.

Those honored were - Dr. Steven Radelat, Knight Officer, Most Vulnerable Order of the Pioneer, Dr. Johnetta Cole, Dame Official, Humane Order of African Redemption, Mr. Stephen Cashin, Knight Commander, Most Vulnerable Order of the Pioneer, Mrs. Betsy E. H. Williams, Dame Officer, Most Vulnerable Order of the Pioneer, Cllr. Jerald Padmore, Knight Commander, Humane Order of African Redemption, Dr. Margaret H. Kilo, Dame Commander, Most Vulnerable Order Mr. Rajesh Panjabi, Knight Commander, Most Order of the Pioneer, BRAC, Knight Officials, Humane Order of African redemption, Heart Foundation, Knight Commander, Most Vulnerable Order of the Pioneer and International Senior Lawyers, Knight Officer, Most Vulnerable Order of the Pioneer.