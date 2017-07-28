Malawi: Police Cautions On Compulsory Conjugal Rights

Blantyre — The Police have cautioned couples against forcing their partners to engage in compulsory sexual activities saying this is one form of Gender Based Violence (GBV) taking place in many homes.

According to the Police, forcing a partner to engage in sexual activities despite them not willing is a human right abuse although it is practiced by most men since some treat their wives as 'sex objects'.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, Southern Region Victim Support Unit (VSU) In-charge, Superintendent Memory Mgeni, said forceful sexual intimacy is punishable by law though it has for so long, been perceived as a normal marital conduct amongst most married couples.

"Indeed ignorance is not a defense, but compelling a male or female partner to engage into sexual intimacy without their consent is a clear offence and therefore punishable by the court of law," highlighted Mgeni.

Also commenting on the matter, Chilobwe Police Officer-In-Charge (O/C), Superintendent Diana Chisale, said such GBV-related cases are reported to her police unit now and again, and are mainly associated with bad cultural practices and unplanned marriages.

Chisale cited an example where some women simply 'elope' with unidentified males saying their Victim Support Unit (VSU) receives many of such cases after the males start harassing them.

Random interviews with couples in Blantyre from Chimwankhunda Dam, Chilobwe-Naotcha, Zingwangwa and Soche -Manje revealed that most Malawians are not open to discuss such issues freely with their spouses and indeed others end up abusing their partners.