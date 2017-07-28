Rwanda/Mali: Malian Striker Tamboura Joins Rayon

Rayon Sports on Thursday welcomed Malian striker Alassane Tamboura as the club's latest signing from the West African country.

According to Rayon Sports secretary general, Olivier Gakwaya, the 21-year-old will have a "few days" to train with his soon-to-be teammates before penning a two-year contract.

The youngster, from the Malian first division side AS Bamako, was received at the airport by Gakwaya and is being lined up as the likely replacement for his compatriot Moussa Camara, who left the club at the end of last season to join Egypt's Ismaily Sporting Club.

"Alassane is a strong, fast and talented striker, and Rayon Sports will give him the platform to show his potential. We have agreed on almost everything and in the next few days, he will sign a two-year contract," Gakwaya told Times Sport.

The Azam Rwanda Premier League champions, will compete in next year's CAF Champions League besides the national league and Peace Cup thus the need to strengthen their squad.

"Honestly I don't know much about Rayon Sports, but I come here with an open mind, I am excited to be opening this new chapter in my career," Tamboura said in a brief interview at Kigali International Airport.

The Blues have recently lost some key players, who played a crucial role in helping the club win the league last season. They include influential winger Savio Dominique Nshuti who moved to rivals AS Kigali.