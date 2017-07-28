28 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda/Mali: Malian Striker Tamboura Joins Rayon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

Rayon Sports on Thursday welcomed Malian striker Alassane Tamboura as the club's latest signing from the West African country.

According to Rayon Sports secretary general, Olivier Gakwaya, the 21-year-old will have a "few days" to train with his soon-to-be teammates before penning a two-year contract.

The youngster, from the Malian first division side AS Bamako, was received at the airport by Gakwaya and is being lined up as the likely replacement for his compatriot Moussa Camara, who left the club at the end of last season to join Egypt's Ismaily Sporting Club.

"Alassane is a strong, fast and talented striker, and Rayon Sports will give him the platform to show his potential. We have agreed on almost everything and in the next few days, he will sign a two-year contract," Gakwaya told Times Sport.

The Azam Rwanda Premier League champions, will compete in next year's CAF Champions League besides the national league and Peace Cup thus the need to strengthen their squad.

"Honestly I don't know much about Rayon Sports, but I come here with an open mind, I am excited to be opening this new chapter in my career," Tamboura said in a brief interview at Kigali International Airport.

The Blues have recently lost some key players, who played a crucial role in helping the club win the league last season. They include influential winger Savio Dominique Nshuti who moved to rivals AS Kigali.

Rwanda

Rwandan Filmmakers Nominated for Global Awards

Filmmakers Jean Baptiste Nyabyenda and Fabrice Nzabonimpa have been nominated for the 9th edition of 'Focus on Ability'… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.