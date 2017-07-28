Rwanda: Rema to Install Air Pollution Monitoring Stations By December

Rwanda Environment Management Authority, (REMA) is working with other partners to implement an air pollution monitoring project which will include installation of facilities that measure the amount and composition of air pollutants in various locations in the country.

The development was confirmed in an interview on Tuesday by Coletha Ruhamya, the Director General of REMA.

She said they are in the process of procuring the needed equipment for the monitoring Stations and hopes that everything will be set before the end of the year.

"Monitoring system will help supervise how different sectors behave in terms of pollutant emissions and control measures and also understanding where the pollution comes from as sometimes it might be originating from beyond our boundaries. This will be used to inform the public and decision-making." Ruhamya says.

She added that REMA partnered with the police to introduce a mandatory car emission control check through the Motorvehicle Inspection Centre, since 2015. All vehicles undergoing technical control must take an emissions test.

Rwanda enacted the law N° 18/2016 of 18/05/2016 governing the preservation of air quality and prevention of air pollution. The Law determines modalities for preservation of air quality and prevention of air pollution in Rwanda.

In addition, the country increased taxes on older vehicles, which has significantly reduced the import of high-polluting old cars in the country.

"We also conduct regular campaigns targeting car owners, encouraging them to use fuel in compliance with national standards, properly service and maintain their vehicles so as to meet the required emissions standards," Ruhamya said.

She says that once the installation of air monitoring stations is complete, REMA will be able to determine the level of pollution, and sources of pollutants and their contribution rate.

Between 2005 and 2010, the emission contribution of Rwanda at the global scale was 0.01 per cent according to the Rwanda Second National Communication report of 2012.

Ruhamya says the percentage is a very minimal, but air has no boundaries, so whatever affects or comes from other parts of the world has impacts on everyone and the environment.

The next report (3rd National Communication Report) is expected to be released by June 2018.