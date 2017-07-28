Rwanda: Patriots Coach Says Game 3 is a Must-Win

Following two consecutive failed attempts to win the basketball playoffs finals title, Patriots head coach Henry Mwinuke has challenged his players to make a breakthrough this time round.

Last year's regular season league champions will take on Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in Game 3 of the men's playoffs best of five final series on Friday night at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Jean Bahufite's REG have already dethroned Patriots as the league champions this season and are seeking to add the playoffs trophy in only their first season. The series is tied at 1-1.

REG, who are led by Rwanda international and former Patriots captain, Ally Kubwimana Kazingufu, won Game 1 (82-75) before Patriots claimed Game 2 (83-77) to level the series, which sets up a tantalizing clash in Game 3 tonight.

Rwanda national team captain Aristide Mugabe, center Elie Kaje, shooting guard Walter Nkurunziza, small forward Sedar Sagamba and Burundian international Jean de Dieu Ntagunduka will lead the charge for Patriots.

"The playoff finals have reached a crucial stage, which means we must win Game 3 to boost our hopes and increase the chances to win the title. Players are fit and ready for the challenge," the Tanzania-born trainer said.

In the women's category, APR, who lead the series 2-1 need to win Game 4 against IPRC- South tonight to be crowned champions.

Friday

Women, Game 4

IPRC-South vs APR 6pm

APR lead series 2-1

Men, Game 3

REG vs Patriots 8pm

Series tied at 1-1