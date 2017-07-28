28 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Threatens to Boycott Polls Over Alleged Rigging Plot

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Nasa principals from left: Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga , Isaac Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula at Bomas of Kenya.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) has threatened to boycott August 8 General Elections claiming it has evidence of a plot by Jubilee Party to us the military and extra ballots to rig the poll.

Presidential contender Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka claimed military officials held a secret meeting on the plan at State House on Friday morning.

CLAIMS

Mr Odinga gave journalists a sheet of paper dated July 17 and market “secret” in the letterhead, saying it was proof of the alleged scheme.

The Nation could not immediately establish the authenticity and the source of the document that is replete with military jargon and codes.

The opposition has on several occasions accused President Kenyatta of plotting to rig the poll using the Kenya Army.

But Mr Kenyatta and his running mate William Ruto have dismissed the claims, accusing Mr Odinga of looking for scapegoats because “he is not ready” for elections.

'ARMY'

On Friday, Mr Musyoka alleged that Nasa has a document detailing how Jubilee administration would use military to create a state of anarchy to ensure it stays in power.

Some of the military acts would include disconnecting power and water in towns and cities, he said in a press briefing at Sarova Panafrica Hotel in Nairobi

According to Nasa leaders, loyal Army officers and fresh recruits will be used to rig the poll to make it hard to identify them.

Mr Musyoka read out names and contacts of army officers he claimed would  be pointmen in central Kenya, Mr Kenyatta's home region and perceived stronghold.

Kenya

U.S. Monitor Lauds Election Plans

The election monitoring body established by former US President Jimmy Carter has praised Kenya's "strengthening… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.