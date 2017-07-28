Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

Nasa principals from left: Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga , Isaac Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula at Bomas of Kenya.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) has threatened to boycott August 8 General Elections claiming it has evidence of a plot by Jubilee Party to us the military and extra ballots to rig the poll.

Presidential contender Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka claimed military officials held a secret meeting on the plan at State House on Friday morning.

CLAIMS

Mr Odinga gave journalists a sheet of paper dated July 17 and market “secret” in the letterhead, saying it was proof of the alleged scheme.

The Nation could not immediately establish the authenticity and the source of the document that is replete with military jargon and codes.

The opposition has on several occasions accused President Kenyatta of plotting to rig the poll using the Kenya Army.

But Mr Kenyatta and his running mate William Ruto have dismissed the claims, accusing Mr Odinga of looking for scapegoats because “he is not ready” for elections.

'ARMY'

On Friday, Mr Musyoka alleged that Nasa has a document detailing how Jubilee administration would use military to create a state of anarchy to ensure it stays in power.

Some of the military acts would include disconnecting power and water in towns and cities, he said in a press briefing at Sarova Panafrica Hotel in Nairobi

According to Nasa leaders, loyal Army officers and fresh recruits will be used to rig the poll to make it hard to identify them.

Mr Musyoka read out names and contacts of army officers he claimed would be pointmen in central Kenya, Mr Kenyatta's home region and perceived stronghold.