Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr Seeks Winning Start

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr will be out to secure a winning start in the SportPesa Premier League when his side faces Nakumatt at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Immediately after his arrival in Kenya three weeks ago, Kerr watched from the stands of the Thika Municipal Stadium grounds as K'Ogalo lost 6-5 on penalties to Bandari in the GOtv Shield.

His first afternoon on the K'Ogalo technical bench came a week later in Tanzania, where his charges' succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against English Premier League side Everton in a friendly match.

On Sunday, the English tactician will get his feet properly under the table in as far as local football is concerned, as Gor face the league debutants, who eliminated them from the GOtv Shield tournament in 2015.

Nicknamed "Ker" (dholuo word for king) by the Green Army, the confident, jovial and outgoing Kerr is rearing to go, and has asked his players to give a good account of themselves by achieving victory.

"Everything here is amazing. The culture is very warm and welcoming and I have had time to bond with the players.

"Like the fans and management, I also want quick results and I want to win tomorrow (Sunday), but football is not that direct. I think we have done good preparations so I want the players top step up and do their best so that we can celebrate together," he said.

The 15-time champions are winless in four consecutive games, and were also tossed out of the domestic cup by Bandari earlier this month.

At third place on the SPL log, a win could see Gor return to the summit of the table, but they will have to do that without burly midfielder Ernest Wendo who is nursing a groin injury.

Before that however, AFC Leopards interim coach Robert Matano will be chasing his third consecutive win as the team faces Western Stima at the Nyayo stadium on Saturday.

Apart from building up on this record, Ingwe will also be seeking revenge against Stima, who beat them three times last season, including a comprehensive 3-0 beating that knocked them out of the GOtv Shield tournament.

Ghanaian club top scorer Gilbert Fiamenyo remains sidelined by injury, but Keziron Kizito and Alex Okaka have proven worthy replacements for the team so far.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Sofapaka v Muhoroni Youth - 2pm (Nyayo National Stadium)

AFC Leopards v Western Stima - 4.15pm (Nyayo National Stadium)

Chemelil Sugar v Thika United- 3pm (Chemelil Sports Complex)

Kakamega Homeboyz vs Mathare United - 3pm (Mumias Sports Complex)

Sunday

Ulinzi Stars v zoia Sugar - 3pm (Afraha Stadium, Nakuru)

Kariobangi Sharks v Zoo Kericho - 2pm (Nyayo National Stadium)

Gor Mahia v Nakumatt - 4.15pm (Nyayo National Stadium)

Tusker v Posta Rangers - 4.15pm (Kinoru Stadium, Meru)