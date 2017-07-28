Mauritius to Benefit From Indian Expertise in Energy Sector

press release

A five-member Indian delegation from the energy sector paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, yesterday at the Sicom Tower in Ebene, to discuss areas of cooperation in the field of energy.

The delegation comprised representatives from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Central Electricity Authority of India; the Powergrid Corporation of India; the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of India; and the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

The visit of the Indian delegation follows that of Mr Collendavelloo to India in May 2017, during which he had discussions with the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, Mr Piyush Goyal.

In a statement after the courtesy call, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that Mauritius and India are ready to move forward with a range of projects to the tune of USD 300 million in the energy sector. Mauritius, he added, will consequently be implementing new projects. As a result of a shortage of local professional engineers, Indian expertise would be welcomed to extend assistance for the various elements of the projects.

The delegation also had working sessions with officials of the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities, the Central Electricity Board and the Energy Efficiency Management Office to discuss and assess requirements in terms of training, capacity building, development of regulations and standards, and grid strengthening, amongst others.