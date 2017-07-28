Kenya: Airport Workers Wants KAA Boss Jailed for Defying Order to Pay Them Sh288 Million

A workers' union wants Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) managing director committed to six-months in civil jail for failing to pay them Sh288 million as ordered by court.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union want MD Jonny Andersen and general manager Elizabeth Nekesa held in contempt and punished for defying the directive.

Through their lawyer Kyobika Emmanuel, the union told Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa that the workers will continue to suffer irreparable loss if the officials continue to disregard the order issued by the Labour court on March 14, 2017.

"They have not offered any plausible reason for disobedience of the court orders, thus causing inconvenience and prejudice. They have occasioned irreparable loss and damage to the workers," the court heard.

The money is owed to 445 staff of job Grade 5 which was accrued from salary increments, arrears and union dues effected by a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) registered and signed on February 2, 2015.

Give directions

The order also required the authority to deduct and remit the dues from the union members since they signed the check-off forms.

The case was slated to continue on September 20, 2017 when the court will give directions on the contempt application.

The judge also cautioned and directed the KAA to have discussions with the union on the matter before the date saying they are social partners.

Justice Wasilwa also complained over the delay in implementation of the orders she issued on March.