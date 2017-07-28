Kenya: President Kenyatta Covers 14 Counties in Six Days in Strategy to Win Over More Voters

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta is today visiting Migori, Nyamira and Nandi counties as part of his strategy to win over more votes in the August 8 election.

The President, who won the 2013 election by a margin of 800,000 votes has adopted a meet-the-people strategy to ensure he wins re-election by a margin that will be incontestable.

His main rival in this year's election, has a tradition of contesting every election result on the grounds of alleged rigging.

The counties the President is visiting today brings the tally to 14 the number of counties he has visited this week.

He plans to visit at least 16 more counties within the next nine days.

The counties the President has visited include Mandera, Garissa, Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu, Laikipia, West Pokot, Nyeri, Muranga, and Busia.

Since May 29 when he handed over his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, President Kenyatta has held close to 500 rallies, meetings with leaders, and commissioned projects worth several hundred billion shillings in 45 counties.

The President has adopted a strategy to visit Kenyans at the grassroots.

The Head of State is campaigning on the platform of the foundation he has laid down for progress and his action plan to build on that platform to create more jobs, lower prices of commodities and services and to improve Kenya's security.

The Jubilee government has already made strides in improving the country's infrastructure network by constructing the Standard Gauge Railway and building more than 7,000 kilometres of tarmac roads.

It has upgraded at least two hospitals in every county so that they have equipment that can handle medical issues that usually required referral to Nairobi or abroad.

The government has also expanded electricity connections which are aimed at enabling Kenyans to operate business way into the night.

In the three counties the President is visiting today, residents have benefited from the Jubilee government's transformational agenda to serve all Kenyans equally.

In Migori County, the Jubilee Administration has constructed 67.5 Kilometers Masara-Suna-Kehancha Road and Awendo-Mariwa Road at a cost of Sh5.7 Billion shillings while ongoing infrastructure projects include Toku Bridge and approach Roads at a cost of Sh346 million.

The Government is also planning to upgrade to bitumen standards the Motemorabu - Suba Kuria Nyangoge - Nyankore - Getonyanga - Masaba at a cost of Sh1.2 billion.

The Government, through the Managed Equipment Services (MES), has installed modern health facilities worth Sh430 million in Migori Level 5 and another worth Sh380 million at Kehancha Level 4 hospitals respectively.

Since 2013, the Government has expanded electricity connections to over 39000 households and over 400 schools apart from street and markets lightning projects in Migori County.

In its quest to improve access to markets for farm produce in Nandi County, the Jubilee Administration has also undertaken various infrastructure projects to ease the movement of goods and service.

So far the Government has constructed 14 Km Chepterit - Kimondi (Baraton) at Sh1.3 billion, rehabilitated the 44 Km Chebarbar - Lessos - Nabkoi Road at a cost of Sh96.4 million and also upgraded to bitumen standards 22 Km Mosoriot -Kaiboi road at Sh1.6 billion.

Similar infrastructural projects have been implemented in Nyamira County where the President will be taking Jubilee campaigns today.