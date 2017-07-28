Mauritius: Government to Spearhead Efforts to Provide Quality Health Care, Says Minister Husnoo

press release

Government will continue to spearhead efforts to provide the best medical treatment to the population and bring over foreign doctors and experts for advanced medical cases.

The Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, made this statement today during a visit at the Subramania Bharati Eye Hospital, Moka. He also met two specialists from Pakistan, Professor Wajid Ali Khan, Chief Consultant, Dean of Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, and Professor Nadeem Qureshi, Consultant and Head Vitreo Retina Service. Both are currently undertaking delicate operations such as corneal transplants and vitreo retinal surgeries on patients suffering from complicated eye problems.

Dr Husnoo lauded the successful on-going collaboration between Mauritius and Pakistan since 2008. He rejoiced that the timely and effective operations carried out by Dr Wajid Ali Khan's team have saved a number of lives. The specialists from Pakistan have come on several missions since 2008 and have handled the cases of some 3000 patients and performed more than 400 operations till now.

The Minister greeted Dr Khan and his team for providing instrumental medical assistance to local patients and operating on complex cases. This collaboration has also played a key role in the training of local staff and keeping them updated about the field, he added.

Dr Husnoo announced that eye care service will be decentralised to other hospitals in view of easing accessibility for patients suffering from eye problems and taking into consideration their visual impairment which is a hindrance for their mobility. Furthermore, a Blindness Prevention Programme is currently being set up in collaboration with the Pakistani experts. The aim is to bring awareness on the pivotal need to prevent complications of eye impairment problems and their far-reaching consequences.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Al-Shifa Trust Hospital and the Ministry will shortly be signed to extend this collaboration for another five years.