Kenya: IEBC Suspends Marsabit Gubernatorial Campaigns After Chaos

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended political campaigns for the Marsabit gubernatorial seat following chaos that broke out there on Wednesday.

The decision came as incumbent Governor Ukur Yattani and Mohamud Mohamed Ali of Jubilee appeared before the IEBC's Code of Ethics Committee to shed light on the incident.

The two appeared before the committee Friday morning and Yattani who is also the leader of the Frontier Alliance Party encouraged Marsabit residents to be peaceful even as they await the final ruling on Monday.

"I want to assure our supporters wherever they are that this is a normal process and they should remain peaceful as they have always done," he said.

"This is because for the last four years of my government, we have always preached peace and good co-existence," he stated.

His rival Mohamed Mohamud Ali stated that the suspension would affect his campaigns adversely but he would abide by it.

"Of course this decision affects my programs. I was supposed to be somewhere tomorrow, on Sunday and even Monday. Coming here really affected a lot of my programs and I am not endowed with a lot of resources," he said.

"However we will respect the decision of the Commission and will be available on Monday for the final findings."

During the session, the Committee also directed that investigations be conducted over the incident and findings presented before it.

Two people were shot and injured after President Uhuru Kenyatta's rally on Wednesday.

They were among three people who sustained injuries after the governor candidates' supporters clashed.

The lot, among them an AP officer, were caught up in the fracas at Moi Girls after President Kenyatta addressed a rally in Saku.