28 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kidero, Sonko Tied at 45% Popularity in Nairobi Governor's Race

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) Evans Kidero and his main rival, Jubilee Party's (JP) Mike Mbuvi Sonko, are neck-and-neck at 45 per cent popularity in Nairobi's gubernatorial race according to the latest Infotrak opinion poll released Friday.

Peter Kenneth who is vying as an independent trails the two at a distant 3.3 per cent followed by Miguna Miguna with a 2 per cent approval rating.

Also polled is the senatorial race where Johnson Sakaja of Jubilee has an approval rating of 50 per cent trailed by Edwin Sifuna of ODM at 28 per cent.

In the Woman Representative race, Esther Passaris of ODM is the favourite to win the seat with an approval rating of 61 per cent followed by JP's Rachael Shebesh at 28 per cent.

Members of Parliament from Nairobi with a clear win for NASA include Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands) Dagoretti North's Simba Arati, Kibra's Ken Okoth, Embakasi East's Babu Owino, Makadara's George Aladwa and Embakasi South's Irshad Sumra.

Members of Parliament with a clear win for Jubilee are Dagoretti South's John Kiarie, Roysambu's Waihenya Ndirangu, Embakasi West's George Theuri, Kamukunji's Yusuf Hassan and Starehe's Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar).

