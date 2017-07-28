28 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Botswana/Kenya: Botswana Withdraw From Kenya Under-20 Return Leg

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Botswana national women's football team has withdrawn from their 2018 Under-20 World Cup qualification return leg against Kenya's Harambee Starlets which was slated for August 5 in Machakos.

According to a communiqué from the Botswana Football Association signed by the Chief Executive Officer Ookeditse Malesu, the team has pull out due to lack of funds.

"The team will not travel to Kenya for the return leg on August 5 in Nairobi. The Association has financial constraints hence is unable to continue with the participation in the tournament," the letter reads in part.

"Having considered all the available options, and in accordance with the required notices of withdrawal, the FA has resolved that the women's Under-20 team will be withdrawn from the qualifiers."

Kenya had won the first leg 7-1 last week and put one foot into the second round of qualification, with Botswana being faced with a mountain to climb.

The junior Starlets will now shift their attention to the next qualification phase where they are scheduled to play Ethiopia. They will face the neighbors in the first leg in Addis Ababa on September 15 before playing the return fixture on September 29.

