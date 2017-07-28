28 July 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: MCSP/USAID Hand Over Medical Supplies to MOH Today

By Cewhy Kwanue

Authorities at the Ministry of Health (MOH) will today benefit from two donations from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Maternal and Child Survival Program's (MCSP) Restoration of Health Services (RHS) and the Human Resources for Health MCSP, HRH Projects.

The donations, according to a release, include six vehicles for MCSP-support Pre Service Institutions in Liberia and a consignment of essential medical equipment targeting 30 health facilities in Grand Bassa, and 17 facilities in Lofa County.

The direct beneficiaries of the six vehicles will include the Registered Midwifery (RM) and Medical Laboratory Technicians (MLT) programs, among them the Monrovia-based Tubman National Institute of Medical Arts (TNIMA), Winifred J. Harley College of Health Sciences, United Methodist University (UMU) and the Mother Patten College of Health Sciences.

Others are Esther Bacon School of Nursing and Midwifery, in Zorzor, Lofa County, Phebe Paramedical Training Program of Phebe in Bong County, and the Deanna K. Isaacson School of Midwifery, formally the Midwifery Training Program for the Southeastern Region, located in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

These donations, the release said, signify USAID's commitment to support the MOH's efforts to address some critical equipment and supply needs as well as contribute to the development of a fit for purpose productive and motivated health workforce through pre-service education institutions strengthening and efforts aimed at improving health services and reducing maternal and newborn deaths.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Bernice Dahn, and the Acting USAID Mission Director, Mervyn Farroe, as well as the MCSP, MOH and other Health workforce partners are expected to participate in the event.

