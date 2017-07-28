Liberia Affirms Commitment to Implement UN Anti-Corruption Convention

Liberia has affirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, (LACC) announced in a press release yesterday.

Liberia's affirmation was made by the LACC executive chairperson, Cllr. James N. Verdier, Jr. when he represented Liberia at the Resumed Eighth Session of the Implementation Review Group (IRG) of the Peer Review Mechanism under UNCAC, which took place in Vienna, Austria recently.

Liberia was drawn to be reviewed in the 3rd year of the 2nd Review Cycle. The Secretariat also reported that Liberia was reviewed at least once and conducted two reviews during the first cycle of the Peer Review Mechanism. The country is also paired with Azerbaijan to review Albania in the first year of the second cycle of the Implementation Review Mechanism.

During the session, the release said, Liberia reported recent developments towards the fulfillment of UNCAC's provisions since the Seventh Resumed Session in June 2016, which includes the hosting of a regional meeting of national anti-corruption institutions in West Africa under the sponsorship of UNODC West and Central Africa Regional Office, held in April, 2016.

The regional meeting focused on protection for witnesses and whistle blowers in the fight against corruption. The meeting resulted in drafting of a bill to protect witnesses and whistle blowers as well as the establishment of a coordinating institution. The draft bill has been concluded and is being finally vetted for presentation to the National Legislature for passage into law.

Cllr. Verdier further reported that in order to monitor asset acquisition of public officials and also fulfill the provisions of UNCAC in relation to asset disclosure, the LACC in May this year published asset declaration regulations to implement the provisions of the National Code of Conduct requiring all public officials in the three branches of government to do so.

In addition, Verdier said several high level government officials including three prominent law makers are currently being prosecuted for alleged bribery and economic sabotage by the LACC and the Ministry of Justice through the coordination of the Special Presidential Task Force; and singularly by the LACC.