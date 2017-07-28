Nigeria: Plateau PDP Vows to Resist Recall of Legislator

Jos — The PDP in Langtang North North of Plateau State has said it will resist any attempt to commence the recall process of Godfrey K. Lamdip, the member representing the constituency in the House of Assembly.

The party alleged that the moves to recall Lamdip were being orchestrated by the APC-led government in the state.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its executive meeting in Langtang, the PDP also alleged that they had, "discovered from a reliable source that the state government had released N3m to some of its political appointees to carry out the recall exercise."

The communiqué, which was signed by the‎ PDP Deputy Chairman in Langtang North, Ventim Tyem, said the recall moves would not see the light of day, adding that the concept behind the ‎moves was re-election strategy of the state government in 2019, and also to weaken the strength of the opposition in Plateau South.

It added that the entire PDP family in Langtang North North constituency had passed a vote of confidence on Lamdip.

When contacted, ‎the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Simon Lalong, Dan Manjang, said the allegations were baseless and laughable. He said that the governor had more important assignments of delivering dividends of democracy to the people than to meddle in such trivial issues.