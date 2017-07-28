Liberia: 'Choose the Liberia You Want, Not the Liberia You Have,' Says Cummings

"An ANC-led government promises to make our economy, rule of law and quality of life become the envy of our neighbors," said Cummings.

Alexander B. Cummings, the standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), has urged Liberians to vote very wisely in the October 10 presidential and legislative elections to avoid the country remaining in the throes of darkness -- of which past decisions have led the country into.

"I hope on October 10, you will choose the Liberia you want, not the Liberia you have; not the Liberia you know, but the Liberia you deserve," Mr. Cummings said. "I finally ask you to think of the most important decision our country will have to make and how it will determine the future of this great nation we love."

Cummings added: "Liberia finds itself at a fork in the road which can lead us in two different directions, down a familiar road of foreign-aid reliance, market instability, corruption, and poverty -- or down a path of economic growth, job creation, reconciliation and infrastructure development."

The ANC standard bearer's assertion was contained in a broadcast message as part of his 170th independence message to Liberians.

Meanwhile, in a recent press statement when Mr. Cummings met partisans in Ganta, Nimba County, he told Liberians to reject the continuity of the Unity Party-led government if they truly want change.

"If you keep doing the same thing every day, over and over, nothing will change. The first step we have to change our country is this pending October 10, 2017, presidential elections," Cummings said.

He made the remarks when a group of pastors under the banner "Cummings One Round Victory" endorsed his candidacy.

He added: "The ANC represents new wine in new bottle, not new wine in an old bottle. The ANC is not a repackaged group of leaders.

"We don't represent continuity because you can look around our country and see what continuity has brought us. We represent change; we want to do things differently. We want to do things better so the average Liberian can feel something different in his or her life."

"We have to make tough changes to change our country. And those changes should begin [with] the October 10, 2017, election."

Acknowledging the hurt created as a result of the civil war in the country in which approximately 250,000 lost their lives, Mr. Cummings called for the building of monuments for those who were hurt, adding that it will be difficult for Liberians to reconcile with each other.

"Let's be real: the civil war left a bad memory for us as Liberians and if we are to forget and reconcile, it will require the collective involvement of everyone. We will need to build monuments and apologize to some of those who whose relatives were gruesomely murdered. If we start to do that, then our aim of reconciling citizens will be met," Mr. Cummings added.

He also identified corruption as a major barrier to the growth and development of the country and promised to adopt an aggressive posture in tackling corruption when elected as president.

"We will be very serious in prosecuting people who steal from the government. We will start with officials of government because when they steal it affects thousands of Liberians. We will jail them and seize their assets because it is not good enough for people who steal to just resign," he said. "Transparency is another way of tackling corruption."