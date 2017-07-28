28 July 2017

Liberia: Representative Aspirant Beyan Samah Hopeful of Kids Future

By Jaheim Tobie

Monrovia — An Independent candidate of electoral District #12, Montserrado County, Dr. George Beyan Samah has described children of Liberia as the next generation who can lead Liberia to a prosperous future and make it a great nation.

In a celebration marking Liberia's 170th Independence Day where he donated several items on a children's party that include clothes, juices, candies, biscuits, toys and popcorn, Dr. Samah informed the audience that in order for Liberia to be a better nation, each individual needs to serve the country and cultivate the spirit of love.

According to him, children should learn to forgive and share whatever they have and blessings will be added.

"Today, Liberia is 170 years old."

"Nothing puts smiles on our faces as a friendship than sharing little we have with you."

"As we celebrate our independence, we recognize that children are the next generation, the future leaders of this great nation and to better serve this country, they need to cultivate love for each other and be their brother's keeper, he said."

"Learn to forgive and share whatever you may have with each other, if you do this, God will bless you and you will grow up to be respected in your family, community, and blessings will follow you wherever you go, he revealed."

The former Budget Monitoring Officer of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office in Brazzaville, Congo, noted that children should grow up with patriotism.

Ms. Mamie David whose child was one of the beneficiaries from the gesture was delighted about the initiative.

"I really appreciate Dr. Samah for making the children happy because this is my first time seeing children party in the Dry Rice Market community," she said.

