Liberia: Women in Liberia Group Demands Justice for 13 Year-Old Rape Victim

Monrovia — A women group under the banner of Safe-Cities Women Forum and Medica Liberia in collaboration with Action Aid Liberia has joined calls for justice and fair treatment in the alleged rape and impregnation of 13-year old girl by Grand Gedeh County District#2 Representative Morais Waylee.

The women organization promised to keenly follow the Waylee's trial from start to its logical conclusion just to ensure that justice is served in the case of the 13-year old alleged rape survivor.

Reports have it the rates of sexual violence in post-war Liberia are still "extremely high".

"Rape remains one of the most frequently reported crimes in Liberia, according to Liberia's Ministry of Gender and Development, and the incidence of sexual violence against women in Liberia is among the highest in the world.

Interestingly prosecution rates also need to improve to act as a deterrent.

Though there is a rape laws into place and a special rape courts setup since President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf took office, the prosecution rates remain extremely low.

Holding several placards with inscriptions seeking justice for the survivor over the weekend, the women group further vowed that they will not rest; they want an end to injustice against women and girls in the country.

Some of their placards read: "We Want Justice for Little Sister."

"Justice is Peace for all."

Speaking to journalists in Monrovia, Coordinator Nornor N. Bee said they want a speedy investigation and trial to give both the accused and survivor justice.

"We want to encourage the Police to be diligent because if the accused is an ordinary citizen, he would have been in detention by now; but, now that it involves a prominent person, we want the Police to treat the case as it would have treated an ordinary person," coordinator Bee said.

Rep. Waylee had been released on an undisclosed bail while he continues to deny the allegation of rape.