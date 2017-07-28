Kenya: Kerr in Awe of Gor Players Ahead of Home Debut

Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has lavished praise on the attitude and work rate of K'Ogalo players saying he could not wish for better personnel, just three weeks since taking charge of the 15-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

The Briton has praised the fighting spirit of the players and their attitude in training saying he is impressed by how quick they have grasped his philosophy and implemented it in training.

"It has been a great last two weeks and really, you can't wish for a better bunch of players than this. They have done everything I have asked for in training and more. Everyone is fighting and working hard wanting to impress and the work we have put in will be seen on Sunday," Kerr told Capital Sports.

The former Simba SC coach arrived in the country on July 8 and watched from the stands as Gor exited the GOtv Shield with a post-match penalties loss to Bandari. His first game in charge was the friendly match against English Premier League side Everton FC in Tanzania where they lost 2-1.

He will be taking charge of his first competitive match with the KPL giants and says he can't wait to play infront of the passionate fans and lead his team to victory.

"I am excited to be honest and I can't wait for the day to get here. I am looking forward to working with these players and more so playing infront of the fans. They are very passionate if what I have seen is anything to go by," the tactician noted.

He has asked the players to get into the match with the same enthusiasm and tempo in which they faced Everton in Dar, pointing out his attacking philosophy will make Gor tick again.

"All I have asked of them for the match is to give me an attacking game and the same hunger and intensity they have shown on the training ground. I am looking forward to a good game and I hope they are also doing the same," an excited Kerr further pointed out.

Gor Mahia are looking to wind off a poor run that has seen them fail to win in their last four KPL matches, losing once and drawing three.

Kerr watched Nakumatt FC play during their last league match against Ulinzi Stars at the Ruaraka Sports Ground and he expects a tough duel.

"I have watched several matches and to be honest the teams here are tough. Nakumatt FC is a good side and it will not be an easy encounter. But if we get everything right, we will be okay," he further added.

Gor, who sit third in the KPL standings with 28 points, have a chance to reclaim the lead if they bag maximum points and leaders Ulinzi Stars falter when they face Nzoia Sugar on the same day in Nakuru.

K'Ogalo are confident of wrestling the Premier League title from Tusker FC and this is one of the primary objectives for Kerr especially after they were eliminated from the GOtv Shield.