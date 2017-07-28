Sudan: Woman Injured in Rape Attempt

Mershing — A displaced woman from camp Hashaba in Mershing locality in South Darfur was severely injured when gunmen attempted to rape her while she tended her farm on Sunday.

A sheikh told Radio Dabanga that gunmen on camels attacked and attempted to rape three women working on farms two kilometres south of the camp.

He said the women resisted which prompted one of the gunmen to stab one of them in her thigh and stomach. He said that the screams of women asking for help forced the gunmen to flee.

He said the stabbed woman was seriously injured and taken to Nyala Hospital. The Sheikh appealed to of the commissioner of the locality to secure the farms of the displaced.