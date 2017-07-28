28 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Woman Injured in Rape Attempt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mershing — A displaced woman from camp Hashaba in Mershing locality in South Darfur was severely injured when gunmen attempted to rape her while she tended her farm on Sunday.

A sheikh told Radio Dabanga that gunmen on camels attacked and attempted to rape three women working on farms two kilometres south of the camp.

He said the women resisted which prompted one of the gunmen to stab one of them in her thigh and stomach. He said that the screams of women asking for help forced the gunmen to flee.

He said the stabbed woman was seriously injured and taken to Nyala Hospital. The Sheikh appealed to of the commissioner of the locality to secure the farms of the displaced.

Sudan

East Darfur Tribes Agree to Peaceful Coexistence

On Wednesday the security committees of Adila and Abu Jabra localities in the border area of Halfa in East Darfur agreed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.