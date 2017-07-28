Sudan: £4 Million British Water Project for North Darfur Capital

El Fasher — The Government of North Darfur announced the signing of an agreement with the British Development Agency to commence in October, under which the Agency will implement a GBP 4 million project to connect and support the drinking water of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

During a meeting with the governor of North Darfur in El Fasher, British Development Agency Representative Clare Barney said that the project to deliver water to El Fasher from Shagra basin which will increase water productivity to 30 per cent with an increase of 6,000 cubic metres, while submersible pumps are being treated to increase pumping from 16 hours to 20 hours.

The project will test the internal network of El Fasher established by the Darfur Regional Authority to determine the quality and carrying out of the maintenance works and the water plan.

Committee

Earlier this week, the Legislative Council of North Darfur instructed the formation of a committee to follow-up the important and urgent projects, especially water and electricity problems in the state capital of El Fasher.

Kamal El Sayed Abushouk, the Minister of Urban Planning, admitted on Monday that resolving the problem of water and electricity of El Fasher is greater than the capacity of the Ministry and the state; which requires the formation of a support committee to follow up the problem.

The Minister revealed that his ministry has reached agreement with Unamid to provide large pumps to raise the efficiency of the wells for water production, in addition to another agreement with the two organisations to add twenty tanks in El Fasher and 120 'kiosks' for rehabilitation and increase of the carrier lines.

Minister El Sayed announced the start of work on these projects in August.