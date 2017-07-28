Sudan: Church Schools Ordered to Follow Muslim Week

Khartoum — Sudan's Ministry of Education has reportedly issued an order to church schools in Sudan to observe the weekend on Friday and Saturday, and operate schools on Sunday.

According to the public relations officer for the Coptic Church in Sudan, the authorities demolished the Catholic school of Angola one week before the start of the study, displacing more than 500 students who are still looking for an alternative school.

The church complains that Sunday has been the free day for church schools since their founding in the country.

Freedom of Christians probed

The European Union Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief visited Sudan mid-March to inquire about the situation of Christians and the demolition of churches in the country. He pointed to the planned demolition of 27 churches and church buildings in Khartoum which was delayed after an appeal was made to the court by lawyers.

The chairman of Sudan's Legislation and Justice Committee at the National Assembly, Ahmed El Tijani, then told the visiting Jan Figel that the freedom of belief is sanctioned by the Sudanese constitution, and the state does not impose any religious belief or practice on its citizens. He said the churches were demolished for land-ownership reasons.