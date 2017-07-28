28 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Cholera Rates Fall in South Kordofan, New Infections in Kassala

Kadugli / Kassala — Medical sources report that cholera infection rates have dropped significantly in South Kordofan, however Kassala state is still recording fatalities and new infections.

The private cholera isolation centre of Kadugli in South Kordofan received eight new cases this week, bringing the total number of cholera cases to 63, including two deaths since the outbreak of the disease in June.

On Thursday a medical source told Radio Dabanga that the rate of cholera infection has significantly dropped in the area this week.

Kassala

Five people died of cholera at New Halfa hospital in Kassala state in five days, while the hospitalised cases in the isolation centres of the hospital numbered 100 on Thursday.

An activist told Radio Dabanga that the cases were concentrated in villages of New Halfa and Atbara River localities as well as the districts of Halfa city.

He explained that all cases are being treated at New Halfa hospital because of the lack of sanitation facilities in the villages of the two localities.

He expressed concern about overcrowding of the isolation centres which were opened to receive cases of cholera in both localities last week.

Follow #CholeraInSudan, #الكوليرا_السودان for ongoing coverage by Radio Dabanga

Sudan

