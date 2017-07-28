Sudan: Clashes As Police Clear Omdurman Market Stalls

Omdurman — Violent clashes erupted between residents and police in the Gamair district in Sudan's second city of Omdurman yesterday morning when police attempt to demolish El Rahma popular market in the district.

Four stalls were destroyed when traders protested. The clashes ended with the withdrawal of police.

Traders complained to Radio Dabanga that the locality received SDG 1,300 ($200) from each person in the market for the purpose of regulating and legalising the market and the attempt to remove it was done without warning or prior notice.