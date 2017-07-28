28 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: El Gedaref Union for the Blind Under Scrutiny

El Gedaref — The blind people of El Gedaref state have criticised the state's Union for the Blind for failing to provide white sticks, lack of adequate training on global safety standards, and lack of transparency in the assets and property of the union.

Blind activist Mohammed Ibrahim Nasir told Radio Dabanga that two vehicles belonging to the union of the blind were missing, in addition to a motorcycle.

He told Radio Dabanga on Monday he was detained by the police following a complaint by the administration accusing him of defamation of character because of reports critical of the union's performance he shared on social media. He said that he was released with normal bail.

He complained that the union's speaking computers are being sold commercially in El Gedaref market.

He said that 14 blind people were removed by the union administration from the general assembly because of their open criticism of its performance.

He explained that the current administration has been controlling the union for 20 years.

He said they have filed complaints to the state authorities without being heard.

