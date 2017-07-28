28 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: East Darfur Tribes Agree to Peaceful Coexistence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Halfa — On Wednesday the security committees of Adila and Abu Jabra localities in the border area of Halfa in East Darfur agreed to promote peaceful coexistence and social communication so as not to damage farms and livestock.

The agreement came in the presence of the joint mechanism of the native administration of the Ma'aliya and Rizeigat tribes, where the two sides expressed firm desire to maintain security.

Osman Gasim, the Commissioner of Adila and Abu Karinka, announced the formation of community committees between the farmers in Adila and herders in Abu Jabra to sponsor and implement the outputs of this agreement.

He confirmed that his locality handled the incidents quickly with the neighbouring localities and the state Government which helped his locality community not to be affected by the incidents.

He said that they are doing a great community work with the native administration that will make the lives of people normal, citing the continuous trade between the markets, the spread of farmers in the fields and the movements of pastoralists on paths away from the border areas.

The state of East Darfur on Wednesday deployed a military buffer force between the Maaliya and Rizeigat tribes following bloody clashes that have left scores of dead and wounded.

Omda Hamed Mohamedi Bashshar of the Ma'aliya tribe, said that army troops deployed in areas west of Abu Karinka to separate the two tribes. He explained that the situation witnessed a remarkable calm on Wednesday, while the situation was reportedly very tense on Tuesday.

Sudan

El Gedaref Union for the Blind Under Scrutiny

The blind people of El Gedaref state have criticised the state's Union for the Blind for failing to provide white… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.