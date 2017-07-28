Kenya: Blow to Jubilee as Nyeri MCAs Nomination List is Revoked

Jubilee Party has been dealt a blow after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal nullified its list for nominees to the Nyeri County Assembly.

The tribunal, in a ruling, found that some of those shortlisted for possible nomination had not applied for the positions and others were non-Jubilee members.

The tribunal revoked the list following a memorandum of claim lodged by nine Jubilee Party members, who had applied for the nomination slots but were not shortlisted.

Through lawyer Samuel Ndung'u, the petitioners told the tribunal that the party failed to include their names in the list forwarded to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions (IEBC) for publishing and gazettement.

NEPOTISM

The lawyer said non-residents were also listed adding that the list was also based on nepotism, family relations, cronyism and sycophancy.

"By way of example, nomination of personal assistants, chief campaigners, girlfriends and friends of senior Jubilee Party officials despite them not being qualified or having played any active role in promoting the party," the tribunal heard.

Mr Ndung'u also stated that serving civil servants, like teachers, who are still in the TSC payroll, were in the list.

WOMEN

He further argued that Jubilee contravened its policy of women empowerment as highlighted by President Uhuru Kenyatta on various occasions.

The tribunal also heard that there was no proportional representation noting that all the 30 wards had not been represented.

"The list was contrary to equality and proportional representation of all wards per Article 177 of the Constitution, Sections 34 and 36 of the Elections Act, 2011 and the Elections (General) (Amendment) regulations, 2017," Mr Ndung'u said.

He had urged the tribunal to set aside the list to ensure that only proper and valid nominees are nominated to the Nyeri County Assembly.