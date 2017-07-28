Namibia: Ex-Sports Commission Officials Remain in Custody

Former Namibia Sports Commission officials Ivonne Nande and Walter Haseb, who were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the commission of millions of dollars, will remain in police custody until their formal bail hearing on 18 August.

Nande and Haseb, who appeared in good spirits during their first court appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, are being charged with corruptly using their office for self-gratification.

The Namibian yesterday reported ACC chief investigator Nelius Becker as saying that they are investigating the misappropriation of about N$5 million at the NSC.

The state yesterday opposed granting of bail to Nande and Haseb due to the seriousness of the charges they are facing and because the investigation is still at an early stage.

The state proposed 18 August for a formal bail application, and 20 October for the start of the trial in order to allow for investigations to continue unhindered.

Defence lawyer Khadila Amoomo, appearing for Nande, and Vetu Uanivi representing Haseb, agreed with the two dates proposed by the state.

In anticipation of the formal bail application, Amoomo said he will be arguing that Nande's rights were violated before her arrest.

Amoomo said that his client was not informed of her rights to remain silent, and to have legal representation during questioning.

He also asked that he be provided with documents, such as a search warrant, which may have been used to obtain specific documents that led to Nande's arrest, along with all affidavits or statements provided under oath to support the issuing of search warrants.

"We will be arguing that procedural rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, were violated," Amoomo said.

He also put the state on notice that it must be ready to proceed with the bail application on 18 August.

Uanivi asked the court to complete the bail application proceedings on the set date.

Walter Haseb worked at the NSC from 2007 until 2016, holding various positions, including head of finance and administration, and acting chief administrator for a while.

He resigned from the commission in November last year. Although he cited personal reasons for his resignation, media reports suggested he jumped ship when the commission was going through financial and administrative difficulties.

Nande resigned from the NSC on 18 July this year, and requested to continue working until today. According to a source, she has been employed at the NSC since about 2004.

NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya said although Nande had resigned, her resignation had not been accepted.

He said he did not want to comment further as he did not want to interfere with the court processes and investigations.

"It is good for the case to take its course. We have very capable courts, and we would not like to interfere with investigations," Mwiya said.