Political analysts say First Lady Grace Mugabe and her husband sat down in their bedroom to agree to deliver the message on the succession issue but, warned the family's decision signals the "end of an era".

During a Zanu PF Women's League National Assembly meeting in the capital Thursday, Grace urged her husband to name a successor contrary to his view that people should do so.

Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) Director, Pedzisayi Ruhanya, in an interview, told New Zimbabwe that the First family is worried.

"Robert Mugabe's physical and mental mortality does not hold anymore and we are probably reaching the end of an era and Grace would probably want Mugabe to determine a successor who will be able to protect the family's personal interests.

"In the event that such an eventuality happens without settling down the succession issue in Zanu PF, the future for Mugabe's interests and their family may not be guaranteed.

"But, it could also mean that Mugabe and his wife have settled on a successor and they would now want to anoint or appoint one. It could either be Grace herself or Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi," Ruhanya said.

He added, "You might also want to look at what Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has been doing in the past to delegitimize Emmerson Mnangagwa in the eyes of the party and the public and we need also to look at why Moyo was not reprimanded by Mugabe.

"I think it is a process which has Mugabe's blessings but, the ultimate 'Crown Prince' we may not know but it might be either Sekeramayi or Grace, but most probably Sekeramayi."

"This issue is centered on ethnic ground. The greatest feeling among Zanu PF people is that after Mugabe's four decades in power, it is not permissible for another person from Mashonaland to be in power and if that happens, I foresee a rebellion from the Midlands, Manicaland and Masvingo provinces. Matabeleland has rebelled since 1980.

"If the person to lead Zimbabwe is from Mashonaland, he or she should be packable with no tribalistic nature of some sort and prove that the issue of tribalism is not a factor in ruling a country. If that does not happen, we will never hear of Zanu PF again."

A movement called Concerned Citizens Support Network of Zimbabwe (CCSNZ) also concluded that Grace's move will result in chaos where the party is already fragmented.

"What Grace just announced is a total disregard of the people's will to choose their own leader. Grace does not trust Mnangagwa and she would do anything to make sure he does not rule Zimbabwe after her husband is gone. She is very calculative and wants to protect her interests.

"This is a game and the Mugabe's planned this announcement. It is now clear that Grace's call will favour the G40 and no one will challenge whoever is going to be announced as the country's future leader," said CCSNZ.