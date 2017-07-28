Malawi: Veteran Journalist Zawanda Laid to Rest

Kasungu — Thousands and thousands of people from all walks of life Thursdays escorted the remains of Joy Media Group Station Manager and veteran Journalist Lloyd Zawanda to his final resting place at Gideon Village, Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu district.

Zawanda, who until his death was Head of Joy Media Group, had served as a journalist in the country for about 35 years.

In his eulogy, Deputy Board Chair for Joy Media Group, Anthony Kasunda hailed the humble spirit that late Zawanda demonstrated to other media practioners.

"Late Zawanda was a kind of person who could work with anyone regardless of age. He was open and always willing to help. He served Malawi well, and will be missed greatly," he pointed out.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Justin Saidi said Malawi has lost a very important person in late Zawanda as he helped the media industry in many ways.

Late Zawandas children hold hands after laying wreaths

"Late Zawanda has worked with the Ministry of Information for about 25 years which is a thing that has to be celebrated. Apart from that he also helped a lot in digital migration. He was really an important person," he said.

Members of the media, politicians, government officials and other influential people were present when late Zawanda was laid to rest.

Among them were former First Lady Anne Muluzi, Angela Muluzi, Kasungu Central and East Members of Parliament, Amon Nkhata and Madalitso Kazombo, Professor Kanyama Phiri and Kasungu Councilors.

He passed on Tuesday evening when he was found unconscious in the morning his house in Chitawira.

Misa Chair Teresa Ndanga and Journalist Union of Malawi Treasurer Nathan Majawa stand to pay their respect after laying wreaths

He was rushed to Gombwa Private Hospital where he was referred to Blantyre Seventh day Adventist hospital for further medical attention.

Zawanda was scheduled to leave the country for South Africa when he was to attend Editors form meeting on Climate Change.

He was a former Salima and Robert Blake Secondary Schools student and dead at the age of 62.

Zawanda joined Ministry of Information in 1982 worked a reporters and District Information Officer for Lilongwe and Dowa.

He is served as Regional Information Officer for the Centre and South from 1999 to 2004 before he retired from service.

He was also well known Sports reporter for Malawi News agency and his colleagues then were the likes of former MBC TV presenter, Wellington Kuntaja and retired Mana Features, Editor Gospel Mwalwanda.

He joined Joy Media Group in 2004 and has worked in various portfolios until he was promoted to be Station manager both radio and TV.

Zawanda was a well known Liverpool fan and was always keen to follow what his team was doing in the English Premier League.

Late Zawanda was a devout Christian of St Columba CCAP Church in Blantyre and is survived by a wife and three children.

Members of the media paying their last respect