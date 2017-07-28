Chikwawa — Cultural Initiators in Chikwawa have been asked to raise awareness on the importance of educating a girl child at initiation camps.

District Social Welfare Officer, Rosemary Mahata made the remarks on Thursday at Bereu when her office organized a meeting with initiators who were drawn from various areas within Traditional Authority Maseya whose area registered high rate of early pregnancies.

She said findings have revealed that most children especially girls were being motivated to start practicing unsafe sex whenever they underwent initiation ceremonies which in a way increased cases of early pregnancies and marriages.

"The major challenge was that throughout these processes, children especially girls were being taught how to practice sex and the good part of it. Nothing on education was being tackled.

"But we have interacted with them and shared that education is important hence first and foremost education messages should be put across," Mahata said.

Project Officer for Centre for Social Concern (CSC), Kondwani Hara, said there was need for all duty bearers to understand that every child regardless of their gender had a right to education.

"Once educated, girls have opportunities to get good families, they are able to encourage their kids to go to school and in the end, they contribute positively to the development of the nation at large," he said.

One of the initiators, Elizabeth Fyton from Group Village Headman Mwatchona confessed that initiation ceremonies had in a way play a big part towards low standards of education in the country.

She was quick to explain that the training had opened their eyes and that they will apply what they had learned.

The initiators were drawn from the zones of Kadzumba, Nkwana, Bereu and Mtondeza under Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa district.