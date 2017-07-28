28 July 2017

South Africa: Police Union Vows to Intensify 10111 Call Centre Strike

Police union SAPU's 10111 members have vowed to go on an intensified strike should negotiations with the employer prove fruitless.

Speaking to News24 on Friday, South African Policing Union general secretary Oscar Skommere said the outcome of the CCMA negotiations would determine the way forward.

SAPU temporarily suspended its 10111 strike over the weekend to give the CCMA-led negotiations a chance, he said.

The negotiations were also halted for three days to give the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) a chance to be part of the mediation, however, three days later, Popcru declined the offer, Skommere said.

"Let's say this; positive outcomes will make us to recall the strike. If there are negative results, then we are going to the streets. We are going to intensify the strike by calling other public service members, like police, to join us," he added.

Skommere said the majority of the estimated 50 001 011 operators were represented by SAPU.

SAPU wants the SAPS to increase their salary level by two notches, an estimated increase of R50 000 per annum. They began striking last week Tuesday.

They are employed under the Public Service Act and are thus not considered an essential service.

"The majority of employees are members of SAPU... we can prove that on record," he said.

Popcru, which has refused to take part in the SAPU-led strikes, disputed these numbers.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo told News24 that SAPU was inflating their numbers to the media.

"SAPU is calling for a march, but we are not going to be part of that. We want to negotiate with the employer. We will not beg for anything.

"They know clearly, we are not part of the march. SAPU has a very small membership. They have inflated their numbers to the media," he said.

Skommere could not be drawn to comment on Popcru's statement.

