Namibia: Swartbooi Defiant in Departure

During an event to announce his break from the ruling Swapo Party yesterday, recalled Swapo parliamentarian Bernadus Swartbooi said he will expose corruption in the party and government.

He announced the cancellation of his Swapo Party membership yesterday, and said he had substantial evidence of alleged corruption by the party's top leadership. Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba on Wednesday announced that Swartbooi had been removed from the National Assembly following alleged tribalistic remarks he made at a Landless People's Movement (LPM) event at Keetmanshoop last weekend.

Swartbooi announced that he was leaving what he called the "Ovambo People's Organisation", and said he was not intimidated by the recall.

"I hereby formally announce that I, Bernadus Swartbooi, out of good conscience and in the interest of the generations to come, with the understanding that truth is our only weapon, ordained by God to lead this nation, I hereby announce without any fear of contradiction that I proudly and loudly leave the Ovambo People's Organisation," he proclaimed.

About 300 LPM sympathisers, holding placards and chanting support, showed up at the Commando Hall in Katutura, where Swartbooi announced his break from Swapo.

Some of Swartbooi's sympathisers also held posters stating "I resign too", and "27 years of theft". Swartbooi said he would deal with the Swapo leadership one by one until the public was aware of their corrupt dealings.

"We will expose their corrupt deals, and expose their networks. There is no place for the corrupt and incapable leadership that has bankrupted this country," stressed Swartbooi.

He, however, said he has been waiting to be recalled so that he could scrutinise and engage in the work of agitating more openly and publicly.

"I expected it, and in fact I waited for it," he said. "It is not a sad moment for me because I am free now, and I can sleep freely."

"I want to thank the dictators of Swapo for granting us the freedom by pulling us out of parliament so that we are able to do the work of agitation even more sharper, even more publicly," he added.

Swartbooi said the LPM would not be transformed into a political party.

"I have no intentions of forming a political party. We will find ways to expand the focus of the LPM from land delivery to the fight against corruption and tribalism," he said.

"When you look at the question of land, you will find that Swapo never had a policy of giving back the land to those who lost land. They never wanted to recognise the Namas and Hereros, San and others who lost land, and they quickly tried to make it a tribal thing, apparently against Ovambo," he said.

Swartbooi stated that before he was recalled, he was on many occasions approached by people allegedly sent from State House by President Hage Geingob to ask him whether he was working with other young leaders, such as Armas Amukwiyu, Lazarus Jacobs and Vaino Nghipondoka.

"Over the past four months, Mr Geingob has been looking for me, wanting me to meet with him, and I have refused," he said.

He said the people sent by Geingob have all asked him three questions, which were: "Are you close to Armas Amukwiyu? Are you working with him? Are you going to insult Geingob?"

He said on all three occasions, he denied any political association with Amukwiyu, and denied that he was going to insult Geingob.

Swartbooi said the Geingob emissaries, whom he did not name, then told him that they would grant him a ticket to the Swapo congress and promised him a ministerial position.

"They asked me if I agree to go to congress and fight these people on behalf of Geingob, and I would be rewarded with a ministerial position," said Swartbooi.

He added that the LPM would form an anti-corruption watchdog to monitor corruption in the country, and would also call for a commission of inquiry to review the country's economic performance since independence.