Nigeria: 66 Students of Cherryfield College Pass UTME

66 students out of the 68 graduating students of Cherryfield College, Jikwoyi in Abuja have scored the 180 cut-off point required by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the recently released results of the Unified Tertiary matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was disclosed by the principal of the Cherryfield College, Mrs Olga Igbo at the 8th graduation ceremony of the school held last weekend.

"I am happy that the graduation day fell on the day WAEC and JAMB results were released. For the first time in our school, one student made above 303 points and the other student with 297. 66 out of 68 of our graduating student crossed 180 and above. It means they can enter any university in Nigeria this year. And when the say they are from Cherryfield college, people know that our result in genuine." she said.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu who was represented by Mrs J.O Nwaobiora said the Federal Ministry of Education acknowledges the contribution of private schools adding that government cannot do it alone.

The overall best students in the 2016 /2017 batch, who was the best student in five subjects of Mathematics, Information Technology , Further maths, Entrepreneurial studies, Economics and the overall best in the science class, Master Chukwuebuka Udeala said it was a once in a lifetime opportunity and he was glad he grabbed it. "I want to tank Cherryfield College for nurturing me and making me the young man I am today." he noted.

The Chairman Board of Directors of the school, Commander, Mr Emmanuel Ajenu (Rtd) urged the graduating students to remain pacesetters wherever they find themselves.