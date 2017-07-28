Zimbabwe: Succession Long Settled - Top Mugabe Aide Claims

A senior aide to President Robert Mugabe has reportedly told editors that he believes the military has already decided the nonagenarian's succession in favour of one of his two deputies, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This has emerged as President Mugabe, while addressing the Zanu PF women's league in Harare this Thursday, effectively accused his top military generals of plotting a coup.

New Zimbabwe.com has learnt that while the Zanu PF politburo was meeting in Harare on Wednesday last week, where it heard claims that Mnangagwa had captured state institutions with a view to overthrow Mugabe, the presidential staffer was having lunch with three senior editors from the Zimbabwe Independent and The Daily News.

Over lunch, the senior official - who has thrown his lot with the Lacoste faction in Zanu PF led by Mnangagwa and publicly attacked cabinet ministers associated with the rival G40 group - told the three senior journalists (names withheld for professional reasons) that the military has irreversibly settled Zanu PF's succession conundrum in favour of Mnangagwa, whom he said is poised to take over from Mugabe anytime now.

The presidential staffer was not answering his phone Friday morning when NewZimbabwe.com sought to verify the allegations.

However, according to a source familiar with the discussions, Mugabe's aide told the editors that the military - whose professionalism has been questioned over its meddling in Zanu PF politics - had chosen Mnangagwa not because he is the best but because he is the most convenient or expedient to take over in the interests of stability given his "strongman" qualities as a ruthless and feared politician.

The official, said the source, was contemptuously dismissive of Sydney Sekeramayi, whom he dismissed as "irrelevant" and "unpopular".

Sekeramayi, a Swedish-trained medical doctor, was a relative rank outsider in the Zanu PF succession matrix until June 1 when, at a lecture organised by Dr Ibbo Mandaza's SAPES Trust in Harare, Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo - thought to be the kingpin of the G40 faction which rabidly opposes Mnangagwa's ascendancy - dropped his name, describing him in glowing terms.

"Sekeramayi's loyalty to the President, President Mugabe, and to the party, to the country, is beyond question and so are his liberation credentials beyond question," Moyo said.

"So is his political experience beyond question. So is his consensus style of leadership, quite engaging. So is his stature, unquestionable. So is his commitment to the nationalistic project and above all in my estimation, his humility."

The Tsholotsho North MP said Sekeramayi, a Zezuru from the same tribe as Mugabe, was "not arrogant", adding: "He doesn't say 'ndezvedu izvi'(this is ours) or 'chinhu chedu ichi' (this is our thing). He's accommodating.

"He's a true nationalist in the vein we have seen them from the tradition of President Mugabe, the late Vice President (Joshua) Nkomo or the late Vice President Simon Muzenda, the late Vice President Msika and the late Vice President John Nkomo."

But according to the presidential staffer, Sekeramayi, currently the Defence Minister, "would not defy the military by contesting against Mnangagwa" in a possible showdown for the Zanu PF leadership, likely at an extra-ordinary congress before general elections in 2018.

"He's grateful to the military for saving his political neck in 2014" when he faced dismissal with then Vice President Joice Mujuru, who faced similar accusations as Mnangagwa of plotting to unseat Mugabe, the source quoted the official as saying.

At a Zanu PF Women's League Assembly meeting in Harare Thursday, Mugabe hit out at the military, falling short of accusing them of attempting a coup over manoeuvres to elevate Mnangagwa.

Top army commanders, New Zimbabwe.com understands, have bought into the Mnangagwa project - but Central Intelligence Organisation chief Happyton Bonyongwe and Zimbabwe Republic Police boss Augustine Chihuri have broken ranks, refusing to aid the Midlands strongman's "state capture".

Mugabe will again speak in Chinhoyi on Saturday at a rally organised by the party's Youth League, with expectations high that he will continue his assault on Mnangagwa and his associates, while giving a clear hint that Sekeramayi is his choice for the next leader of Zanu PF, and potentially the country.

First Lady Grace Mugabe used the Women's League meeting in Harare Thursday to call on the 94-year-old leader to name his "horse", drawing from scripture in 1 Kings 1 where King David - old and frail - chose Solomon as his successor after Adonijah had anointed himself leader with the help of army commander Joab. Coincidentally, it was Jonathan who spoiled their party when he told them that the King had chosen Solomon to succeed him instead.