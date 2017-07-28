Namibia: MTN Gets Local Partner On Board

MTN Business Namibia yesterday officially announced the acquisition of 30% shareholding in the company by Profile Technologies, which is owned by businessman Vaino Nghipondoka.

MTN Business Namibia is a unit of global telecommunications company MTN Group and Profile Technologies is a subsidiary of Profile Investment Holdings.

The multimillion-dollar transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval by the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC), allows MTN Business Namibia , which was previously 100% owned by the MTN Group, to have a local empowerment partner in Profile Technologies , a company with local expertise in the Namibian ICT sector.

After the deal, Profile Technologies will cease to operate as an independent entity, and will be merged into the operations of MTN Business Namibia.

The new company, which will trade as MTN Namibia will result in Profile Investment Holdings taking up two board seats, while the remaining three seats are taken up by representatives of the MTN Group.

Speaking at the partnership official event held at a Windhoek hotel yesterday, MTN Business Namibia board chairperson Ambrose Dlamini said that as MTN, they found Profile Technologies to be the business partner that will enable them to grow their product and service offerings in Namibia which remains lowly rated when it comes to the availability of ICT services.

MTN as a leader on the continent when it comes to telecommunications offering, Namibia will also benefit from our global network, technology, and expertise, supported through our structured operations, which gives us access to new offering markets," he said.

In his keynote address, ICT minister Tjekero Tweya stated that the companies' cooperation in these difficult times in making business as seamless as possible and services affordable and accessible, even though it militates against the business sense of making profits, will contribute to the greater good of the entire economy.

"Let me conclude by encouraging you to put the Namibian nation first and , as per your promise, we will expect greater quality services and products" he said.