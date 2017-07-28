Namibia: Pensioner Shot Over Goats

A pensioner was shot with a pistol on the left knee by a 47-year-old suspect on Tuesday afternoon at the Opuwo regional council's offices.

It is alleged that the suspect and the 69-year-old victim had an argument over the victim's goats. Police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi said in a crime report yesterday that the victim has been admitted at the Opuwo State Hospital, while the suspect is expected to appear in court today. Police investigations continue.

In the Erongo region, a man identified as Heardly Sondag Seibeb died on Wednesday night of injuries he sustained after he was stabbed with a knife on the left side of his neck and left shoulder by two unknown suspects behind the Hanganeni Primary School in Mondesa at Swakopmund.

It is alleged that Seibeb and two friends went to one of the friends' house, where they found two male suspects drinking. They asked why they were drinking next to their shack, and the suspects started throwing stones at them, and stabbed Seibeb. His next of kin have been informed, and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman sustained head injuries and a fracture on the right arm after she was hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by a 70-year-old man as she tried to cross the Ondangwa-Omuthiya road yesterday.

The victim, who is said to be mentally challenged, was taken to the Onandjokwa State Hospital and admitted. Police investigations continue.