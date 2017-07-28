28 July 2017

West Africa: Nigeria, Ghana Renew Football Rivalry in Wafu Nations Cup

The Super Eagles are set to renew rivalry with the Black Stars of Ghana in the West African Football Union, WAFU, Nations Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the Draw Ceremony for the tournament meant for senior national teams in the sub -region took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra on Thursday.

The competition has been scheduled for September 9 to September 24, and teams are expected to feature wholly home -based professionals.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Ghana, Gambia Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania Mali and Guinea.

The tournament involves a unique format that will see teams play single games before proceeding to the quarter finals.

Ghana and Nigeria have seven African titles between them, with the Super Eagles and the Black Stars featuring in the last two FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa (2010) and Brazil (2014).

All the teams in Group A will play in Takoradi, the twin city of Sekondi that also hosted matches during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are drawn to play their first match against Sierra Leone.

Group B will compete in Cape Coast. 2015 African champions Cote d'Ivoire headline the pool that also has Senegal, Burkina Faso and Benin Republic, with Liberia, Niger Republic, Togo and Cape Verde also involved.

NFF's Director of Competitions, Ayobola Oyeyode, represented Nigeria at the Draw Ceremony.

THE DRAW

GROUP A

Ghana Vs The Gambia

Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone

Mali Vs Mauritania

Guinea Vs Guinea Bissau

GROUP B

Senegal Vs Liberia

Burkina Faso Vs Niger Republic

Cote d'Ivoire Vs Togo

Benin Republic Vs Cape Verde.

NAN

