Malawi: Advance Values Entrenching Culture of Human Rights - Unicef

Lilongwe — United Nations Children Fund (Unicef) Malawi says Paramount Chiefs have a responsibility to support ethical programmes targeted at promoting values that entrench a culture of human rights and discourage the infringement of human freedoms.

Unicef Malawi Representative, Johannes Wedenig, said this on Wednesday in Lilongwe during a consultative meeting for paramount chiefs aimed at seeking views from them on how best they can be engaged in promoting the lives of women, children and the youth.

He said chiefs are the gatekeepers and command a lot of respect from communities as such, their appeal for observance of children's rights is taken seriously by their subordinates.

"Much of the work we are supporting the Government of Malawi such as girls' education, good nutrition practices, child protection, open defecation-free communities and access to clean and safe water, require that we work hand in hand with you to inspire new attitudes in the communities that you lead," advised Wedenig.

He said advocacy for children's rights is at the heart of Unicef's mandate hence the call for support from chiefs and other partners.

"We advocate for improved policies and programmes to create an enabling environment for children, adolescents and women to access services," said the country rep.

On this note, Wedenig said Unicef supports the Government of Malawi and various partners to improve the capacity of districts and community based structures to provide quality essential services and promote the adoption of child-friendly practices.

Paramount Chief Gomani of Ntcheu said chiefs are already playing a great role in ensuring children's rights are protected in their communities by among others using secrete mother and father initiatives.

He said these secret mothers and fathers encourage girls to go to school and encourage women to deliver in heath centres.

"They are also used to find out why a child is being abused in a family and as friends, they sensitise concerned families about evils of child abuse," he told the meeting.

Describing the secret mothers and fathers, Gomani said, "They are called secret because they can keep secrets. They don't reveal what they found out from particular families and the counselling they gave, others just notice positive changes happening."

He also disclosed that as chiefs, they promote youth forums where successful youth in education or businesses give talks to fellow youth because young people listen more from fellow youth than from elderly.

However, Gomani asked Unicef to organise frequent meetings with chiefs to ensure continued flow of information related to survival and protection of children and women.

"We have to agree to have sustainable flow of information. There should be continuous flow of information from chiefs to Unicef and from Unicef to chiefs. It is unfortunate that such consultative meetings take place once in three or five years."

Apart from paramount chief Gomani other participating chiefs were Lundu of Chikwawa, Chikulamayembe of Rumphi, Kawinga of Machinga, Ngongoliwa of Thyolo. Others were officials from Ministries of Local Government and Rural Development and Information and Communications Technology.