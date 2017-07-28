Namibia: Africa Gold Cup On the Line

The Rugby Africa Gold Cup will be on the line on Saturday when the only two unbeaten teams in the competition, Namibia and Kenya meet in Windhoek in the final match of the competition.

Namibia only needs to draw Saturday's match to retain the title for the fourth year in a row, while Kenya will have to beat Namibia by a bonus point to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2013.

Namibia have had a very successful campaign this year, winning all their matches by bonus points to lead the log on 20 points, while Kenya are second on 16 points after three wins and a draw.

That draw was a 33-33 stalemate against Uganda on 24 June, while Namibia comfortably beat Uganda 48-24 in Kampala last weekend.

Not much should be read into this year's results, however, which have produced some surprising score lines.

After their draw to Uganda, Kenya went on an impressive winning streak, beating Tunisia 100-10, Senegal 45-25 and Zimbabwe 41-22.

Namibia also thrashed Senegal 95-0 and Tunisia 53-7, but struggled to overcome a committed Zimbabwe 31-26 in Windhoek a fortnight ago.

Kenya are known for their Sevens Rugby prowess, but they have improved a lot in the 15-man code over the past few years. They won the Africa Cup in 2011 and 2013, while they nearly qualified for the 2015 Rugby World Cup when they beat Namibia 29-22 in the qualifiers.

That was their second victory against Namibia in total, but Namibia still holds a comfortable 7-2 lead in matches between the two countries, while they have never lost to Kenya on their home field.

In the corresponding match last year, Kenya arrived full of confidence after some big victories against Zimbabwe and Uganda, but Namibia sent them packing with a brilliant performance. They streaked into a 42-7 lead by the break, before easing up to complete a comfortable 56-21 victory.

Most of those players are still in the Namibian squad, with only Tinus du Plessis having retired.

Of the starting 15 against Kenya last year, 11 are still in this year's squad and players like Chrysander Botha, Darryl de la Harpe, Theuns Kotze, Eugene Jantjies, Casper Viviers, AJ de Klerk and Rohan Kitshoff will bring a lot of experience to the side.

The selectors have also brought in some exciting newcomers like Cliven Loubser, Justin Newman, Obert Nortje, Desiderius Sethie, Max Katjijeko and TC Kisting, with the result that a fine mix of youth and experience has been reached in the run up to next year's World Cup qualifiers.

The Kenyan squad, which was released yesterday, includes eight players who started last year's match as well as seven newcomers.

Some of their experienced players include flanker Eric Kerre, full back Tony Onyango, fly half Isaac Adimo and right wing Darwin Mukidza, who is currently the top points scorer in the Gold Cup with 63 points from five matches. Among the newcomers, left wing Jacob Ojee has made the biggest impression, scoring five tries in four matches.

The Namibian squad had not been announced at the time of writing.

The match will start at 16h00 at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

There will be a festival of rugby with the first matches involving Primary Schools starting at 07h30, while the Namibian league finals will start at 11h00. The Premier League final between Unam and Wanderers will start at 18h00 after the Namibia v Kenya match.

The entrance fee for adults is N$60 for the Main Stand (N$40 if one enters before 11h00); while children pay N$10 for the Open Stand (free if they enter before 11h00). Students pay N$10 for the Open Stand if they produce a student card.