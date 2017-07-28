Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga says he will recuse himself from the ongoing N$3,5 billion money laundering and tax fraud investigation if it is proved that his former Chinese associates are implicated.

Ndeitunga said this to The Namibian yesterday when asked to comment about his ties to Chinese businessmen suspected of failing to pay taxes on imported building materials.

Ndeitunga leads the police investigation of numerous Chinese companies implicated in a N$3,5 billion money laundering, fraud and tax evasion scam.

As police chief, Ndeitunga is the go-to-official between the police and other state agency heads, such as the inland revenue commissioner and the Bank of Namibia's Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). The police chief's ties to Chinese business people have been questioned by people close to the investigation, who claim that several well-connected Chinese individuals are being shielded from prosecution by senior government officials in what could become Namibia's largest ever money laundering and tax fraud case. Ndeitunga is associated with Chinese individuals with connections to high offices, such as President Hage Geingob's business partner Jack Huang, who was also arrested in February this year in the case. Huang has denied any wrongdoing.

Ndeitunga, who has in the past complained about business people name-dropping, is also an associate of Stina Wu, a Chinese businesswoman who has acquired large land holdings across the country.

The police chief formed a company called Slavery Never Again, as a means to generate money for his retirement.

It's not clear when he formed the company, but Ndeitunga's links to Chinese business people dates back to 2010.

He confirmed that he asked the Chinese embassy to recommend "credible" companies that he could partner with on a business idea.

Ndeitunga's Slavery Never Again teamed up with a firm called Namibia Jin Rijiu Affordable Housing Project (Pty) Ltd, which was registered in November 2010. The Namibian could not verify the complete beneficial ownership of Namibia Jin Rijiu Affordable Housing Project (Pty), but his partner in that company, Guo Jingang, entered the country on a three-month work visa for Ndeitunga's Slavery Never Again, between 3 May 2012 and 2 August 2012.

State construction tenders were lucrative at the time, but Ndeitunga had ambitions elsewhere - low-cost housing in Windhoek.

"My role was to find land. For me to do that, I had to go to the Windhoek municipality," Ndeitunga said.

Namibia Jin Rijiu Affordable Housing Project made a presentation to the city of Windhoek's senior management in July 2011 on how they could build 10 000 low-cost houses in Katutura. Ndeitunga claims he had nothing to hide, and that he attended meetings with city officials in his police uniform.

The municipality asked Ndeitunga and his partners to build two sample houses in Windhoek to demonstrate to city leaders what they were capable of delivering.

He said his Chinese partners imported construction material from China to build the sample houses. A source familiar with the import data of Namibia Jin Rijiu Affordable Housing Project said the consignment of construction material from China, to build two sample houses, was undervalued when it was brought into Namibia. Documents show that the company imported five containers with goods valued at about N$130 000 (on average N$26 800 per container). The lower the value of imported goods, the lower the import tariff. Experts said those containers were undervalued by over N$100 000.

Ndeitunga said the company was only supposed to import one container of building material, and that he did not know about the four other containers. The value of the imported goods was too low, an expert who analysed the documents of the company, said.

He stated that his Chinese business partners did not have money to start with, and they thought the funds for the project would come from government, who would pay for the houses constructed.

People involved in the investigation said Ndeitunga should withdraw from the N$3,5 billion fraud and money laundering investigation since it could lead to a conflict of interest situation if his ex-partners are implicated.

The police chief said he will recuse himself from the ongoing investigation if it is found that his former partners are linked to financial crimes.

"Why should I investigate myself? It's unheard of," he said, adding that other institutions, such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, could take charge of the investigation.

"Slavery Never Again is not linked to any illegal businesses. I don't know whether the building materials were undervalued. I did not deal with the clearing, nor did I import it. I was not involved," he added.

The police chief said he informed the then minister of safety and security about his business dealings.

"I declared the company (Slavery Never Again) to the minister (of safety and security), and it was approved," he said.

Ndeitunga said his other business partner in Slavery Never Again was Willem Iipinge, with whom he also partnered in another company.

THE DEVIL KNOWS

The City of Windhoek turned down the low-cost housing proposal of Ndeitunga and his Chinese partners. The city apparently secretly said their housing units looked like church buildings.

"That process was frustrated (by the city of Windhoek). For whatever reason, only the devil knows," he charged.

Officials close to the police chief said Ndeitunga believed that some city officials behaved as if they wanted to be bribed, or to be part of the project.

Ndeitunga said he wanted to build a retirement nest egg for himself, but the failure of his housing project proposal meant he'll have to rely on his pension.

"It seems I am not lucky with doing business, but that does not mean that I will not enter into future business if there are opportunities," he noted.