Machinga — Machinga Women Forum has condemned the conduct of two men who robbed a 56 year old woman and later raped her in turn.

Machinga Women Forum chairperson, Beatrice Chisuse described this as a serious matter that needed psycho social support, considering that the woman had gone through trauma.

She said this following conviction and sentencing of 46 year old Lucius Unga Katimbe to 14 years imprisonment after being found guilty of robbing the woman and raping her in the process.

However the police are looking for his accomplice who is still at large.

"This is killing," Chisuse said while expressing dissatisfaction at the sentence saying it was not stiffer enough as it was for both robbery and rape.

Chisuse added that the woman was traumatized as she lost her property which has further rendered her ultra poor.

"As a women group, we will look into this case and where assistance of any sort is required, we will see how we go about it," Chisuse said.

When hearing of the case started, prosecutor, Sub inspector Richard Kandeya told the court that the victim aged 56 was in her house sleeping on February 11 when Katimbe and his accomplice only identified as Koloko threatened her with a panga knife and tied her hands and legs.

He added that Katimbe and Koloko who was at large stole four pieces of wrappers, five litres of cooking oil, two bags of maize and K7,400 cash which together with the other items were valued at K45,000 and later on raped her in turns before leaving the house.

The victim identified Katimbe and his accomplice as the two were from the victim's village, according to Sub Inspector Kandeya who said the victim later reported the matter to police.

The prosecutor told the court that the two were at large after they committed the crime but later police at Nselema post arrested Katimbe who used to visit his house at night from where he was hiding.

Katimbe was answering the two charges of robbery and rape but he denied them thereby compelling the state to parade three witnesses who proved that he was guilty beyond doubt.

The prosecutor asked the court to give him stiffer penalty saying the two offences were serious and that the stolen items were not recovered.

In mitigation Katimbe asked the court to consider him with a fair sentence saying he was a first time offender.

In passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula condemned the robbery and rape saying the two were indeed serious crimes.

He therefore convicted and sentenced Katimbe to 14 years imprisonment for each offence which he said would run concurrently.

The convict comes from Mtutile Village, Sub Traditional Authority Sale in Machinga.

In the meantime police in Machinga are looking for Koloko and have intensified search, according to Machinga Police Spokesperson, Constable, Davie Sulumba who added that the accomplice would also answer charges of theft and rape.

Senior HIV and Aids Nutrition officer for Machinga, Ben Tohno is appealing to defilement and rape victims to seek medical attention from their nearest health facilities to access Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) within 72 hours from the time of defilement and rape.

He said PEP (a type of ARVs) and all associated packages of HIV and Aids response such as HIV Testing and Counseling were available in all 21 public facilities in the district.