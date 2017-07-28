Namibia: Business Forum Launched in Zambezi

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu has urged the local business community to join and support the Zambezi Business People's Forum which was created to promote the small business sector in the region.

He made these remarks yesterday in a speech read on his behalf by Bernard Sibalatani at the First National Bank SME workshop and launch of the business forum.

The Zambezi Business People's Forum was established in March this year as a body to enable business people in the region to interact and share ideas on contributing to the growth of the economy.

"I call upon all young men and women, all businesspeople wherever you are in the region, whether in town or in the rural area, to come up with constructive business ideas, and the forum, with other stakeholders, will assist you to make it a reality," he noted.

Sampofu further said the only way to fight the high unemployment rate of 48% in the Zambezi region is to start one's own business.

"Let us fight unemployment and poverty together. It is time to commercially explore all the rich natural resources to build and make our region better, and also to help our families."

Sampofu said the forum is not a political formation, and therefore aims to protect the interests of entrepreneurs and professionals as well as to promote the economic, cultural and environmental development of the region.

Benjamin Limbo, the president of the forum, said they saw a great need for such a forum because business people have been facing many challenges as they did not have a support system to grow their businesses.

"We established this forum as business people to tackle our day-to-day challenges together. Local business people are so informal that even banks cannot assist them because most are not registered. This makes it difficult for the banks to extend funding to most local business people. As a result, despite having proper business ideas, they are left behind.

"Another challenge is the limited knowledge people have about starting a business. Most people decide to go into business because someone else has such a business. At the end of the day, that person has a problem in growing their business, which is where we will come in as a forum to educate the people on how to run a business," he stated.

Limbo added that unemployment in the region is very high because the region itself is very small, and not everyone can be employed by government. He thus advised young people to become entrepreneurs in order to create employment for themselves and others.

Entrepreneur Kisco Inambo (34) expressed happiness at the launch of the business forum, and said he will become a member.

"We small business owners in the Zambezi region are suffering because we were not getting support, and we hope the forum will help us to get loans to grow our businesses," he said.