Namibia: Fisheries Ministry Clarifies Angling Levy

The permanent secretary of the fisheries ministry, Moses Maurihungirire, yesterday said the public was consulted nine years ago about the increase of recreational fishing levies.

The new recreational angling levy was recently increased by over 10 000%, from N$14 a month to N$1 500 a month.

The new levy, gazetted on 26 June and implemented on 21 July, sent shockwaves through the angling fraternity as it did not just come unexpectedly, but the scale of the hike was considered a fatal blow by some in the sector.

Maurihungirire said the N$1 500 per permit per month was considered steep, and that there was a belief that the fee would apply to those who fished daily. He said the daily permit would cost N$50.

He clarified that subsistence fishermen were allowed a daily bag limit of ten fish, valued at N$1 000.

"Considering the levels of recreational licence fees in neighbouring countries, and the value of fish harvested daily, a fee of N$50 cannot be thought of as too much," he stated.

In addition, "members of the public are hereby notified that it is an offence to undertake recreational fishing without a valid permit". He said the offence was punishable by fines and possible jail terms, as specified in law and the relevant regulations.

Meanwhile, DTA of Namibia parliamentarian Nico Smit said in a press release this week that the new levies were "unrealistic and unacceptable".

Smit said "government is driving this country into the ground", that coastal towns would lose much-needed tourism, and that the economic consequences would be dire.

He added that while the need for a levy was understandable as well as the motivation to gather money through the levy to protect marine resources, the new monthly levy ignored the fact that a significant number of recreational fishermen at the coast were either subsistence fishermen, who relied on their catches for their daily survival, or tourists who fished for sports while on holiday.

He labelled the levy increase as "daylight robbery".