28 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'We're Better Off As a United Country'

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Natives of the FCT have said Nigeria is better off as a united country than being split into groups.

A communiqué issued at the end of the Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja (OIDA) meeting , signed by the president, Pastor Danladi Jeji, said the population of the natives should be an asset and not a liability or burden.

They also condemned in strong terms the attitude of some traditional institutions, political leaders and appointees towards the plights of the FCT natives, in terms of governance and employment opportunities.

The natives further condemned failure of the Federal Government through the years to recognise the undue and unequal use of force employed in taking the natives ancestral lands for creation of the FCT without adequate resettlement, relocation and compensation.

"As an organisation, we also observe that as a country, we have not taken advantage of our vast land mass, huge population, diversity of ethnicities for growth and development," the communique said.

